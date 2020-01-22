Semi-truck on I-71 overturns onto Chamberlain Lane, driver killed

Traffic is stalled going northbound on I-71 following a fatal crash. (Source: TriMarc)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 22, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 7:43 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – UPDATE: I-71 northbound is back open.

Previous story: Jan 22, 2020 6:37:03 pm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A semi-truck crashed on I-71 northbound and overturned onto Chamberlain Lane below, killing the driver.

A Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near the 9 mile marker of I-71.

It’s not clear what caused the accident, but traffic in the area is stalled going northbound on I-71.

Chamberlain Lane is shut down.

This story will be updated.

