Semi-truck on I-71 overturns onto Chamberlain Lane, driver killed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – UPDATE: I-71 northbound is back open.
Previous story: Jan 22, 2020 6:37:03 pm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A semi-truck crashed on I-71 northbound and overturned onto Chamberlain Lane below, killing the driver.
A Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed the crash happened around 6:15 p.m. near the 9 mile marker of I-71.
It’s not clear what caused the accident, but traffic in the area is stalled going northbound on I-71.
Chamberlain Lane is shut down.
This story will be updated.
