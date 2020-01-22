SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Wednesday Edition

FRIDAY: Messy AM commute with the steady rain around. Depending on the track of the system, we may see a break for a few hours with temperatures near 50. We will then enter the “backside” of this system where the air is colder. Again, the track is key but there is a risk for another batch of light rain that could change over to a thumping of wet/slushy snow late Friday night into early Saturday. It is too early to say more on this setup for now, but no travel issues in the cards due to the marginal temps.