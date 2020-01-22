Former UE assistant coach, Todd Lickliter, named Aces new head coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville has hired Todd Lickliter as the men’s head basketball coach just hours after they dismissed Walter McCarty, according to Bob Pristash, UE’s associate athletic director.
Lickliter is a former UE assistant coach.
In a news release issued by the university, Lickliter has signed a multiyear deal with UE and will assume the position immediately. The associate athletic director says he will be on the sideline when the Aces play against on Wednesday.
“My family and I are excited to have the opportunity to rejoin the Evansville community,” Lickliter said. “I am humbled by the chance to lead the Purple Aces program and thankful to reunite with this outstanding group of student-athletes. It is a privilege to be a part of a program with a rich history and tradition.”
The University of Evansville announced on Tuesday that they dismissed Walter McCarty as head coach of the men’s basketball team, effective immediately.
McCarty was placed on administrative leave back on Dec. 26 as UE started an external investigation by a national law firm into reports of alleged sexual misconduct and violations of the university’s Title IX policy.
In a statement provided by the university, they said since then, UE has received additional reports of alleged misconduct by McCarty.
UE says that the “investigation of potential Title IX violations will continue under the university’s policies, UE has decided that based on the facts uncovered thus far, it is necessary to terminate McCarty’s employment immediately.”
UE relations says that Bennie Seltzer will continue to serve as the interim head coach until a new head coach is appointed.
In a press release, the university said: “There is no place at UE for any behavior by any University employee or student that jeopardizes the safety and security of others.”
In a letter addressed to the UE community, UE President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz said:
“As part of the ongoing inquiry, investigators have gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses, including Mr. McCarty. The investigation has uncovered persistent and troublesome facts regarding Mr. McCarty’s conduct, including attempts to improperly influence witnesses in the investigation. While the Title IX investigation will continue as required under our policies and by federal law, it has become abundantly clear that Mr. McCarty’s behavior violated the terms of his contract, making his continued employment untenable.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.