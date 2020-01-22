Volunteers needed for Louisville homeless street count

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The sub-freezing temperatures WAVE Country has seen in recent days bring a harsh reminder that there are thousands in Louisville who spend the night out on the streets.
It’s almost time for the annual street count, and volunteers are needed to help.
Each January, the Coalition for the Homeless conducts a street count to verify the number of people sleeping outside around the city.
They rely on volunteers to cover as much ground as possible.
“People break up into teams of four,” said Catherine McGeeney, director of communications for the Coalition for the Homeless. “They can even choose a neighborhood they want. They can choose their teammates to go and wake up very early while everyone else is still asleep and walk the streets. They’re assigned a neighborhood to see who is sleeping outdoors.”
The street count is scheduled for Jan. from 4:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m., and volunteers must attend a training the day before.
Click here for more information and to find out how to volunteer.
