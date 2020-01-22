WATCH: Lexington PD officer saves deer from frigid backyard pool

WATCH: Lexington PD officer saves deer from frigid backyard pool
The animal appeared to be completely still upon arrival, but when the officer got closer, it was apparent the animal was conscious, albeit exhausted. (Source: Lexington Police Department)
By WAVE3.com Staff | January 22, 2020 at 6:27 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 6:29 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lexington police officer rescued a deer trapped in the fridig water of a residential pool.

It happened Monday at a home in Fayette County.

The Lexington Police Department tweeted video of the rescue Wednesday morning.

The animal appeared to be completely still upon arrival, but when the officer got closer, it was apparent the animal was conscious, albeit exhausted.

Enlisting some help from the homeowner, the two successfully pulled the deer out of the frigid pool.

The animal immediately sprang to its feet and headed into a wooded area as soon as it hit the ground.

Watch the video below, and hang around for an excellent re-edit at the 1:40 mark!

Deer in Pool

You never know what a day on patrol will bring! On Monday morning, Officer Flannery responded to a home in a rural part of Fayette County where a deer had become trapped in a swimming pool. The temperature was around 18 degrees. Animal Care & Control and the Fire Department were also dispatched, but Officer Flannery was first to arrive. With help from the homeowner, the deer was safely lifted out of the pool and appeared to be okay.

Posted by Lexington Police Department on Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.