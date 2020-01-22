WATCH: Lexington PD officer saves deer from frigid backyard pool

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Lexington police officer rescued a deer trapped in the fridig water of a residential pool.
It happened Monday at a home in Fayette County.
The Lexington Police Department tweeted video of the rescue Wednesday morning.
The animal appeared to be completely still upon arrival, but when the officer got closer, it was apparent the animal was conscious, albeit exhausted.
Enlisting some help from the homeowner, the two successfully pulled the deer out of the frigid pool.
The animal immediately sprang to its feet and headed into a wooded area as soon as it hit the ground.
Watch the video below, and hang around for an excellent re-edit at the 1:40 mark!
