Woman charged in mauling death now wanted for missing court date

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Three people charged in the mauling death of a two-year-old boy last year were due in court today, but authorities are now seeking one of them for missing that hearing.
Jennifer Geiling, the boy's mother, and two other people who lived in the home are facing charges. All three were scheduled to appear before Judge Audra Eckerle, but Geiling was a no-show.
Eckerle issued the arrest warrant for failure to appear after giving Geiling until the end of the morning docket to make it to court. That charge is in addition to the complicity to reckless homicide charge in her son's death. When arrested, Geiling will be held on a $10,000 cash bond.
The other two, Jack and Sharon Charping, are facing second degree manslaughter charges.
On May 2, 2019, Isaiah Geiling was attacked by the dog at a home in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Isaiah was rushed to Norton Children’s Hospital, but he died a short time later.
When it comes to what happens next, it seems to depend on the accused, which would lead the prosecution to believe noting's going to happen without a trial.
"We discussed an offer,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kristi Gray, “but… it's my understanding Ms. Geiling does not wish to accept any offer.”
A trial date was set for June 9.
The dog was euthanized back in August.
