Woman charged in mauling death now wanted for missing court date
Jennifer Geiling, seen here during a previous court appearance, is now wanted on a warrant for failure to appear after missing a Jan. 22, 2020 pre-trial conference. She is the mother of Isaiah Geiling, 2, who was attacked a killed by a dog at their home on May 2, 2019. (Source: WAVE 3 News Archives)
By Sean Baute | January 22, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST - Updated January 22 at 3:50 PM
On May 2, 2019, Isaiah Geiling, age 2, was attacked by the dog at a home in the Chickasaw neighborhood. He died shortly after being taken to a hospital.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Three people charged in the mauling death of a two-year-old boy last year were due in court today, but authorities are now seeking one of them for missing that hearing.

Jennifer Geiling, the boy's mother, and two other people who lived in the home are facing charges. All three were scheduled to appear before Judge Audra Eckerle, but Geiling was a no-show.

Jack and Sharon Charping lived at the home where Isaiah Geiling was attacked and killed by a dog. The Charpings are facing second degree manslaughter charges.
Eckerle issued the arrest warrant for failure to appear after giving Geiling until the end of the morning docket to make it to court. That charge is in addition to the complicity to reckless homicide charge in her son's death. When arrested, Geiling will be held on a $10,000 cash bond.

The other two, Jack and Sharon Charping, are facing second degree manslaughter charges.

King, the dog that mauled 2-year-old Isaiah Geiling, was euthanized in August 2019.
When it comes to what happens next, it seems to depend on the accused, which would lead the prosecution to believe noting's going to happen without a trial.

Judge Audra Eckerle
Judge Audra Eckerle (Source: Source; Vincent Bradford, WAVE 3 News)

"We discussed an offer,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kristi Gray, “but… it's my understanding Ms. Geiling does not wish to accept any offer.”

A trial date was set for June 9.

The dog was euthanized back in August.

