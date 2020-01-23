Arrest made in deadly shooting at Louisville TARC stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – An arrest has been made in connection to a murder at a TARC bus stop at 18th and Market Streets.
An LMPD spokesperson confirmed it happened around 6:20 a.m. on Jan. 3.
Maurice Green was arrested last week in Lexington and confessed to the crime. He reportedly told police he shot the victim, Rodrick Turner, once in the head.
He is charged with first-degree murder.
Green is being held on an unrelated charge at the Fayette County Jail.
