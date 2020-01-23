Chane Behanan accused of using stolen credit card

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A former University of Louisville basketball player is accused of using a stolen credit card.
Chane Behanan, 27, told police he found a credit card at the Clubhouse Apartments, located on Crittenden Drive.
The credit card was reported stolen. Police said the card had $71.74 in fraudulent charges and surveillance video showed Behanan using the card.
Behanan was already in custody after police said he did not appear for a court date for child support payments.
Behanan was charged with receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card.
