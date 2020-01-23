Chane Behanan accused of using stolen credit card

Chane Behanan was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on Monday. (Source: LMDC)
By Sarah Jackson | January 23, 2020 at 9:21 AM EST - Updated January 23 at 9:21 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A former University of Louisville basketball player is accused of using a stolen credit card.

Chane Behanan, 27, told police he found a credit card at the Clubhouse Apartments, located on Crittenden Drive.

The credit card was reported stolen. Police said the card had $71.74 in fraudulent charges and surveillance video showed Behanan using the card.

Behanan was already in custody after police said he did not appear for a court date for child support payments.

Behanan was charged with receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of a credit card.

