David Duke agrees to pay $5K to man hurt at Virginia rally

David Duke agrees to pay $5K to man hurt at Virginia rally
Former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke talks to the media at the Louisiana Secretary of State's office in Baton Rouge, La., on Friday, July 22, 2016, after registering to run for the U.S. Senate, saying "the climate of this country has moved in my direction." (Source: AP Photo/Max Becherer)
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS | January 23, 2020 at 3:27 PM EST - Updated January 23 at 3:27 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio man is receiving $5,000 in a judgment against former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke as part of a lawsuit the man filed against white supremacists and neo-Nazi protesters.

Bill Burke, of Athens, Ohio, says he suffered severe injuries during a 2017 rally in Virginia two years ago.

Burke says he was struck by a car driven by James Alex Fields Jr., in a crash that killed a counterprotester during the rally.

Duke’s lawyer says Duke denies allegations that he promotes violence.

Burke’s lawyer called the judgment a step in the right direction against white supremacy.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.