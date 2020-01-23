FORECAST: A chilly and rainy night ahead

- FRIDAY AM: Messy commute possible with steady rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain showers will increase from the south later this afternoon. Temperatures will reach well into the 40s with perhaps a few 50s before the rain takes over.
Rain increases with a chilly evening near 40 degrees early on. Temperatures rise overnight with a gusty SE wind.
Rain will picking up in intensity near sunrise Friday. Expect a rainy morning yet mild with temperatures near 50 degrees. The rain will ease by lunch but temperatures will start their drop into the lower 40s by late afternoon.
Another round of light rain will move in Friday night that may change to a period of wet and slushy snow. No travel issues are expected at this time.
The weather pattern looks active into later next week with more rain and even snow chances.
