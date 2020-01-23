FORECAST: The radar will light up with rain by this evening

- FRIDAY AM: Messy commute possible with steady rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gloomy Thursday is ahead as our next system moves in. It may start as brief sleet/snow but overall spotty rain showers will develop by afternoon.
Temperatures warm into the lower 50s. Rain increases with a chilly evening near 40 degrees early on.
Temperatures rise overnight with a gusty SE wind.
Rain will be picking up in intensity near sunrise Friday. Expect a rainy morning yet mild with temperatures near 50 degrees. The rain will ease by lunch but temperatures will start their drop into the lower 40s by late afternoon.
Another round of light rain will move in Friday night that may change to a period of wet and slushy snow. No travel issues are expected at this time.
The weather pattern looks active later next week with more rain chances.
