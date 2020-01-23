FORECAST: Rain continues!

- Wet morning rush Friday
- Falling temperatures late Friday afternoon
- Rain/snow mix by early Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain continues with temperatures above freezing, but no major issues are expected. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees just after sunset and should rise overnight as a gusty southerly wind kicks in.
The morning rain may slow you down a bit. Temperatures won’t be an issue with highs bumping near 50 degrees. A lull in the rain is possible around midday with temperatures falling into the lower 40s by late afternoon. Another round of light rain will move in Friday late afternoon/evening that may change to a period of wet and slushy snow Saturday morning. No travel issues are expected at this time.
Saturday will be breezy with off and on rain and snow showers. No travel issues are expected with these. High temperatures will only top out in the 30s.
Rain totals will range between 0.5″ and 1.5″ through early Saturday morning. After a dry start early next week, we see more rain chances for late next week. Surprise, surprise!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.