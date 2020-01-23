Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 23 points before leaving the game in the third quarter with a groin injury as the Boston Celtics routed the Memphis Grizzlies 119-95. Daniel Theis had 14 points. Enes Kanter finished with 13 points and eight rebounds to help Boston win its second straight. Memphis has lost two in a row since posting a season-high, seven-game win streak. Jonas Valanciunas led the Grizzlies with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Solomon Hill each added 13 points.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Malik Williams had 13 points and grabbed two late rebounds leading to three free throws in the final 23 seconds, helping No. 6 Louisville hold off Georgia Tech 68-64. The Cardinals trailed 43-32 early in the second half before outscoring the Yellow Jackets 22-9 over 10 1/2 minutes to push ahead. Steven Enoch also had 13 points while Jordan Nwora and David Johnson each scored 10 for Louisville, which won its fifth in a row. Michael Devoe had 21 points and Alvarado scored 13 for the Yellow Jackets.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeriah Horne scored 21 points and had eight rebounds to help lead Tulsa to a dominant 80-40 upset of No. 20 Memphis on Wednesday night. The 40-point margin of victory is the largest-ever for Tulsa against a ranked opponent. Martins Igbanu had 11 points and six rebounds and Brandon Rachal had 11 points and four rebounds for Tulsa (13-6, 5-1 American). Precious Achiuwa had 10 points and six rebounds for Memphis (14-4, 3-2)
Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — John Petty Jr. scored 23 points, including five 3-pointers, and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Alabama to a 77-62 win at Vanderbilt. Kira Lewis Jr. added 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Crimson Tide, who had four scorers in double figures. Vanderbilt suffered its 23rd straight SEC loss, the second-longest skid in conference history. The Commodores fell to 0-4 since losing the SEC’s leading scorer, Aaron Nesmith, to a likely season-ending right foot injury.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Wide receiver Velus Jones will join Tennessee as a graduate transfer from Southern California. Jones already had said Jan. 9 on social media that he was going to play for the Volunteers. Tennessee announced Wednesday that Jones was joining its program. Because Jones has already graduated from USC, he'll be eligible to play immediately for Tennessee. Jones had six catches for 36 yards as well as 29 kickoff returns for 704 yards and a touchdown this past season. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says Jones will be an impact player both as a receiver and as a returner.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Taveion Hollingsworth had 20 points as Western Kentucky narrowly beat Marshall 64-60. Iran Bennett led the Thundering Herd with 14 points and five blocks.