JCPS offers tips to parents wanting to report crimes against their kids

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Waynenshia Hill and her seven-year-old son Earl spent Thursday afternoon at home, even though school was in session. Early wasn’t sick.
Instead, Hill was making sure her son was okay after she claimed he was sexually assaulted by his first-grade classmate in the Atkinson Academy bathroom Friday.
“He said the student approached him with his penis out and had touched him with his penis and then continued to tell my son, ‘Look at it, look at it,'" Hill said.
Hill said her son reported it right away to teachers and told her after about it after school.
“My heart dropped," Hill said. "For it to really happen to my child it was just so alarming. Like, I really didn’t know what to do. I really didn’t.”
She spent the weekend making calls to lawyers, Louisville Metro Police and anyone she thought could help her. On Tuesday, when Atkinson Academy students returned to class after Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Hill said she went up to the school twice, the second time with an LMPD officer, and got in contact with the assistant principal.
“She said, ‘What we can do for now is put your child in a different classroom until we get the investigation under control,’” Hill said.
Hill told WAVE 3 News the process of reporting the incident has been confusing, and she’s not the first parent to complain of that either.
WAVE 3 News took Hill’s concerns to JCPS.
A district spokesman told WAVE 3 News if parents suspect harmful activity at their child’s school, the best thing for them to do is go to the school and talk to the principal or assistant principal. That same spokesman also said parents can fill out an online report form on the JCPS website or call the district’s anonymous tip line to report a problem.
In regard to Hill’s situation, JCPS officials told WAVE 3 News the school was only notified of the bathroom incident on Tuesday when Hill went up to school. They also confirmed the other student was disciplined, but couldn’t legally say how.
Hill said she’s going to continue to push for answers and said she’s proud of her son for speaking up.
“Any other kid could’ve been going through this situation and they scared to talk, but you was brave enough to come out and say something," she told her son. "So, I’m very proud of you. I would never be upset with you.”
