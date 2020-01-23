Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG-IOWA
Buttigieg's unlikely Iowa rise now carries high expectations
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg finds himself in a place that he could hardly have contemplated when he began running for president a year ago: He likely cannot finish lower than second in the Iowa caucuses if he wants to advance in the Democratic presidential nominating campaign. Each of the top four candidates within reach of the lead in Iowa faces his or her own version of the challenge. But the 38-year-old former mayor of a midsize Midwestern city has a particularly high burden of proof in his bid to win the right to face President Donald Trump.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-COAL PLANTS
Bill advances to pause Indiana coal power plant closings
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal aimed at making it more difficult for Indiana electric companies to close additional coal-fired power plants faces objections from consumer and environmental groups who argue it could stifle growth in renewable energy such as wind and solar power. The Indiana House utilities committee voted 9-4 Wednesday to advance the bill to the full House. That vote came after the committee scaled back the bill so that restrictions on power plant closures only last until July 2021. Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Ed Soliday said he wanted a one-year pause in additional coal plant closings because of what he sees as a gap for when renewable sources can provide reliable and stable electricity service.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-DISTRACTED DRIVING
Panel endorses Indiana ban on drivers using handheld phones
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A push to combat distracted driving with a ban on the use of handheld cellphones has cleared its first hurdle toward becoming the law in Indiana. An Indiana House committee voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of the bill making cellphone use by all motorists illegal unless they're using hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies. The state police superintendent says distracted driving was to blame in at least 860 injury crashes and 48 crashes with deaths across Indiana last year. The full House could vote on the proposal in the coming week.
ELECTION 2020-MAYORS
Bloomberg, Buttigieg work to connect with nation's mayors
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Bloomberg and Pete Buttigieg are two former mayors running for president from very different places, but they're finding common ground this week in Washington as they address the U.S. Conference of Mayors. Bloomberg was mayor of New York City, the nation's largest city at more than 8 million residents. Buttigieg was mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a city of about 100,000. This week, the two Democratic White House contenders will speak at the winter meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, a bipartisan gathering where infrastructure and municipal finance are likely to be hotter topics than the trial of a president almost certain to end with an acquittal.
INDIAN CHILD WELFARE ACT
Court takes another look at Native American adoption law
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal appellate judges are questioning whether a law meant to preserve Native American families unconstitutionally intrudes into state adoption issues. Arguments heard Wednesday at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans could determine the future of the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act. The law gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings involving Native American children. A divided three-judge panel of the appeals court upheld the law in August. But he law's opponents succeeded in getting a re-hearing before the full court.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-IN GOD WE TRUST
Indiana lawmakers step back on 'In God We Trust' requirement
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have rolled back a proposal that aimed to require a poster with the national motto “In God We Trust” and the American and state flags be displayed in all public school classrooms. The Indiana Senate education committee modified the bill to make the poster optional before voting Wednesday to advance it to the full Senate. The bill originally required the posters be at least 11 inches by 17 inches, with the letters of “In God We Trust” a minimum 4 inches tall. Bill sponsor Republican Sen. Dennis Kruse of Auburn said all students should see the national motto each day in their classrooms.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-SMOKING AGE
Indiana House backs tougher rules for tobacco retailers
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Stores across Indiana would face tougher penalties for selling tobacco products to anyone under 21 under a bill endorsed by the Indiana House. The additional penalties are part of a bill increasing Indiana’s minimum age for smoking and vaping from 18 to 21 to conform with a new federal law. The proposal would boost the fine against a retailer for a first violation from a $200 maximum to a minimum of $500. A third violation within three years would carry a minimum $1,000 fine and a three-year loss of the store’s tobacco sales certificate. House members voted 84-14 Tuesday for the bill. The Senate''s considering its own bill.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-BIKE HELMETS
Indiana lawmakers consider requiring youth bicycle helmets
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Safety advocates are pushing for an Indiana law requiring all youths to wear a helmet while riding a bicycle, skateboard or skates on public property. A bill discussed Tuesday by the Indiana House public safety committee would give police officers the option to issue tickets with maximum $25 fines to violators under age 18 or impound the riding device until the child is shown to have a proper helmet. Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Randy Frye of Greensburg said his proposal is aimed to encourage helmet use by not making fines an option until 2021 and setting up a process for providing helmets to police and fire departments for free distribution to youths.