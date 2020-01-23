Man charged with murder after fatal TARC stop shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Maurice Green, 32, is charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Louisville TARC stop at 18th and Market Streets.
He was arrested in Lexington two weeks ago and confessed to the crime.
Green is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and 2nd-degree robbery in Jefferson County District Court.
His bond is set at $250,000 cash.
Previous story: Jan. 23, 2020 12:46 a.m.
