Man facing 130 child porn charges after KSP investigation

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An undercover investigation by Kentucky State Police has resulted in the arrest of a Bullitt County man on 130 charges involving child pornography.
Bryan Curtis Wilson, 35, of Shepherdsville, was taken into custody on January 22.
According to KSP, the investigation began after it was discovered that Wilson was sharing child porn online. State police served a search warrant at Wilson's home, seizing the equipment he was using.
Wilson is being held at the Bullitt County Detention Center on 100 counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 30 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance.
