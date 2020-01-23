Marquette faces tough test vs No. 13 Butler

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Kamar Baldwin, Bryce Nze and Sean McDermott have collectively accounted for 52 percent of Butler's scoring this season. For Marquette, Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have collectively accounted for 72 percent of all Marquette scoring, including 119 percent of the team's points over its last five games.