Mother to serve 10 years in plea deal for daughter’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman from Louisville will serve 10 years in prison for the beating death of her toddler.
Thirty-year-old Jessica Martinez was sentenced on Thursday, two days short of 12 years after the murder. Martinez killed her daughter in 2008. Police said it happened in the 400 block of Wilberforce Court.
The victim, 21-month-old Christina Lopez, was taken to Kosair Children’s Hospital in cardiac arrest. She eventually died from blunt force injuries. She had suffered multiple internal injuries to her abdomen, along with bruising and rib fractures.
Jessica Martinez fled from police and was arrested eight years later in Indianapolis. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested her boyfriend, Mauricio Martinez, in Louisville.
Both Jessica and Mauricio were indicted on murder charges by a Jefferson County grand jury in 2016 for the death of the toddler.
Jessica Martinez pleaded not guilty in 2016. She was originally charged with murder, but her charge was negotiated down to second-degree manslaughter. She will spend the next 10 years in prison.
Mauricio was in the process of being deported when police took him from ICE custody. He pleaded guilty to murder and criminal abuse and is serving 20 years in prison.
