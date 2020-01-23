3 National Guard soldiers convicted in 2017 sexual assault

Hart was originally charged with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse but pleaded down to two counts of sexual misconduct. Ruth was initially charged with first-degree sodomy and also pleaded guilty to sexual misconduct. Tubolino was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and unlawful transaction with a minor, as well as driving under the influence. The rape and sodomy charges were amended to sexual misconduct, while the unlawful transaction charge and the DUI remained.