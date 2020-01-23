Newborn baby dropped off at Safe Haven location in Indiana

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A newborn baby was surrendered at a Safe Haven baby box Thursday afternoon.
The baby was dropped off at a fire station’s baby box in Seymour.
The infant was immediately taken to a local hospital.
In an unrelated case, a newborn baby was found alive inside a plastic bag in Seymour back in October, just minutes away from a safe haven baby box.
That baby girl was OK, and placed in foster care, but the parents have not been found. The whereabouts of the parents in Thursday’s case also are unknown.
