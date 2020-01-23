Police: Man crashed into 2 vehicles, LMPD cruiser during pursuit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is accused of crashing into a Louisville Metro Police Department cruiser and two other vehicles while fleeing from police.
Arion Hambric, 29, was seen driving a stolen vehicle at the intersection of South 22nd Street and Dumesnil Avenue around 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest slip. When officers tried to pull him over, he drove off at a high rate of speed and disregarded multiple red lights.
Officers followed him for several blocks and said he turned the wrong way onto Muhammad Ali Boulevard from 11th Street where he hit two vehicles.
An officer then used his cruiser and attempted to force Hambric onto the sidewalk. Police said Hambric intentionally hit the crusier. After the crash, Hambric and another person who was inside the vehicle took off on foot and were taken into custody shortly after.
Hambric was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with criminal mischief, fleeing or evading police, wanton endangerment and receiving stolen property.
