Purdue looks for home win vs Wisconsin

TEAM LEADERS: Purdue's Trevion Williams has averaged 11.3 points and 7.5 rebounds while Eric Hunter Jr. has put up 10.5 points. For the Badgers, Nate Reuvers has averaged 14 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while D'Mitrik Trice has put up nine points and 4.2 rebounds.NATE IS A FORCE: Reuvers has connected on 33.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over his last three games. He's also made 77.6 percent of his foul shots this season.