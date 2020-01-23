Raiders officially say goodbye to Oakland, hello to Las Vegas

(WAVE) – The Las Vegas Raiders have officially stormed the desert after saying goodbye to the West Coast.
NBC Sports reports the rebirthed team’s incomplete Allegiant Field in Vegas is being funded by Las Vegas and the state of Nevada, which may have made the team’s move from Oakland an easier decision to make.
The Raiders removed “Oakland” from the team name this month and made the change official today.
This is the fourth time the Raiders have changed identities, moving from Oakland to Los Angeles, back to Oakland and now to Las Vegas.
The NBC Sports article confirms the Raiders nearly chose San Antonio, Texas as its newest home before settling on Sin City.
