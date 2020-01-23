Report: Man registers beer as his emotional support animal

(WAVE) – Some folks turn to alcohol for comfort. Case in point: The New York Post is reporting that a Brooklyn man decided to register beer as his emotional support animal.
Floyd Hayes filed the registration on the United States Service Dog Registration website.
But will it work? Hayes told The New York Post he thinks it could.
“I travel from upstate to Brooklyn a lot,” he told the paper, “and on the bus, they say it’s a federal crime to smoke or have an alcoholic beverage unless by prior written contest, and I always wondered where you get that consent. Not that I’m an alcoholic.”
Hayes, a creative director, said beer helps him manage his social anxiety much like service animals help their owners.
Creative, indeed.
However, his creativity may not be enough to pass off the bubbly beverage as his emotional support animal, and not just because of the obvious reasons. An anonymous worker for the U.S. Service Dog Registration told the paper the registration doesn’t have any legal merit, even for animals on four legs.
“He can register his beer all day long, it’s not going to get him anywhere,” she said.
The worker also confirms anyone with an emotional support animal using public transportation or going into a business with it must have medical approval.
Hayes, however, told The Post he’s been lucky with his pet beer so far and even happily took it to a Brooklyn bus stop with no issues or questions asked.
