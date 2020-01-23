Semi-truck driver killed in crash on I-71 identified

A semi-truck overturned off of I-71 and landed on Chamberlain Lane on Jan. 22. The driver was killed. (Source: Jeff Overby)
By Shellie Sylvestri | January 22, 2020 at 6:37 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 3:49 PM
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The truck driver who was killed in a crash on an area interstate last week has been identified.

A semi-truck crashed on Interstate 71 northbound and overturned onto Chamberlain Lane below, killing the driver, 52-year-old Kenneth Odom, From Drummonds, Tenn.

A Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed the crash happened near mile marker 9 of I-71. Odom was traveling to Ohio to drop the vehicle he was carrying. The trailer he was hauling was empty.

It’s not clear what caused Odom to leave the interstate; he died as a result of the crash. No foul play is suspected.

