Semi-truck driver killed in crash on I-71 identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The truck driver who was killed in a crash on an area interstate last week has been identified.
A semi-truck crashed on Interstate 71 northbound and overturned onto Chamberlain Lane below, killing the driver, 52-year-old Kenneth Odom, From Drummonds, Tenn.
A Metrosafe spokesperson confirmed the crash happened near mile marker 9 of I-71. Odom was traveling to Ohio to drop the vehicle he was carrying. The trailer he was hauling was empty.
It’s not clear what caused Odom to leave the interstate; he died as a result of the crash. No foul play is suspected.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.