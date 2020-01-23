SnowTALK! Weather Blog: Thursday Edition

In the short-term, it will be about the rain increasing. This looks to kick in as we get close to the PM rush with showers likely tonight through at least the AM commute Friday. We’ll get a lull around lunch to just drizzle and that’ll also feature our “warmest” part of the day with temperatures near 50 degrees. After lunch, temperatures start their decline as a colder wind blows through. Another round of light rain will move in Friday night into early Saturday but with colder weather filtering in, some or all of this light rain will change to some wet snow. Little if any grassy accumulation expected at this time as temperatures will be quite marginal.