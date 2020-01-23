Suspect in custody, facing numerous charges following standoff in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A suspect was taken into custody following a standoff in Old Louisville.
The standoff started around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Floyd Street, near Ormsby Avenue, when detectives with the US Marshals task force attempted to serve an arrest warrant, according to Louisville Metro police.
When the suspect, Chase Simpson, saw the detectives, police said he went inside a home and refused to come out for several hours.
Police confirmed Simpson was taken into custody around 9:25 p.m.
He was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections where he faces several charges including receiving stolen property, persistent felony offender, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft of identity without consent.
