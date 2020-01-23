Suspect in custody following Old Louisville standoff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A suspect was taken into custody following a standoff in Old Louisville.
The standoff started around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of South Floyd Street, near Ormsby Avenue, when detectives with the US Marshals task force attempted to serve an arrest warrant, according to Louisville Metro police.
When the suspect saw the detectives, police said the suspect went inside a home and refused to come out for several hours.
Police confirmed he was taken into custody around 9:25 p.m.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
