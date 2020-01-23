6 UofL holds on for 68-64 win over Georgia Tech

“Our defensive energy was completely different in the second half,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “You’re gonna ask me why and I’m gonna say I have no idea, and maybe it’s because everybody tells us for the last couple of days, hey great game, great game, man you guys are good, man that was awesome, all that crap and it’s funny how success can change your mindset sometimes and at some point I’ve got to get some older guys resembling being older.”