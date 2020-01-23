UofL joines forces with Pfizer to research infectious diseases, vaccines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville on Thursday announced a new, first-of-its-kind research center.
The school’s Division of Infectious Diseases is partnering with pharmaceutical giant Pfizer on the project.
The new collaboration is set to increase research related to vaccine-preventable diseases affecting adults.
The Center of Excellence will bring UofL and Pfizer together with a goal of determining the human health burden of important infectious diseases and potential vaccine effectiveness.
The data will provide evidence to national health officials and independent policy makers who develop recommendations for the use of vaccines in immunization programs.
