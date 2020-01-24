Body of missing Notre Dame student found

Ms. Jerry, 21, had been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Notre Dame police scoured the campus and pursued multiple leads in an effort to find her. Public safety personnel discovered her body at about 11:15 a.m. today and the body was recovered about an hour later. St. Joseph County Coroner Michael J. McGann made a positive identification at the scene and said an external examination of the body revealed no apparent signs of trauma.