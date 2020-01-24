Charges dismissed against suspect in double murder

Thomas Lanham’s $500,000 bond was largest in recent Jefferson County memory

Charges were dismissed against Thomas Lanham, 35, on Jan. 24. (Source: LMDC)
By Sarah Jackson | January 24, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST - Updated January 24 at 11:32 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Charges have been dropped against a man who had been indicted in a double murder.

The charges against Thomas Lanham, 35, were dismissed Thursday without prejudice, defense attorney Alex Dathorne said.

Commonwealth attorney Jeff Cooke said, “The charges against Lanham were dismissed because DNA test results showed blood found in Lanham’s car thought to tie him to one of the murder victims did not belong to the victim.”

Lanham and Larry Sauer, 35, were charged in connection with the deaths of Teressa McCoy and Austin Gamez.

Lanham has been out of jail since Jan. 8 when he posted a $500,000 bond, the biggest cash bond posted in recent Jefferson County memory. Dathorne said he was sure the people who posted Lanham’s bond would get those funds back.

Sauer remains in custody at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

