Charges dismissed against suspect in double murder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Charges have been dropped against a man who had been indicted in a double murder.
The charges against Thomas Lanham, 35, were dismissed Thursday without prejudice, defense attorney Alex Dathorne said.
Commonwealth attorney Jeff Cooke said, “The charges against Lanham were dismissed because DNA test results showed blood found in Lanham’s car thought to tie him to one of the murder victims did not belong to the victim.”
Lanham and Larry Sauer, 35, were charged in connection with the deaths of Teressa McCoy and Austin Gamez.
- 2 murders, a drug ring and who paid a murder suspect’s $500,000 bond
- Victim’s family responds to suspect in murder case posting $500,000 full cash bond
- Second arrest made in 2017 double murder case
- 2nd suspect indicted in 2017 double murder; family remembers victims
- Man arrested in connection to 2017 double murder
- Young mother left for dead along industrial road
Lanham has been out of jail since Jan. 8 when he posted a $500,000 bond, the biggest cash bond posted in recent Jefferson County memory. Dathorne said he was sure the people who posted Lanham’s bond would get those funds back.
Sauer remains in custody at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.