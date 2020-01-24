First woman named as president, CEO oF GLI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The first woman was named president and CEO of the Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, who joined GLI in 2014, was introduced Thursday at Greater Louisville Inc.'s annual meeting at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
The 2020 GLI Executive Committee members are:
- Lonnie Bellar (Chair), COO, LG&E & KU Energy LLC
- Mike Ash (Immediate Past Chair), Regional President-Kentucky, Fifth Third Bank
- Jennifer Willis (Incoming Chair & Planning Committee Chair), North/Southeast Regional Vice President, Humana
- Brian A. Cromer (Secretary), Chair, Business and Finance Service Group, Stites & Harbison, PLLC
- Jim Allen (Treasurer), Vice Chairman of R.W. Baird & Co.
- Russ Cox, President & CEO, Norton Healthcare
- Condrad Daniels, President, HJI Supply Chain Solutions
- Steve Gault, Founder & President, Stephen C. Gault Co.
- Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne, CEO, TKT & Associates
- Charlie Scholtz, Vice President & Associate General Counsel, Brown-Forman Corp.
- Purna Veer, Founder & President, V-Soft Consulting, Inc.
The 12 new Voting Directors are:
- Lisa Benson, President & Publisher, Louisville Business First
- Daryn Demeritt, Senior Vice President, Government Relations, BrightSpring Health Services
- Dr. Susan Donovan, President, Bellarmine University
- Jennifer Eberle, Vice President/Owner, HighNote
- Steve Gault, Founder & President, Stephen C. Gault Co.
- Demetrius Gray, Founder & CEO, WeatherCheck
- Jeffrey Jasnoff, Chief Human Resources Officer, Kindred Healthcare
- Franklin Jelsma, Managing Partner, Wyatt Tarrant Combs LLP
- John Megibben, Vice President, Louisville Region, Messer Construction
- Victoria Russell, Chief of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Papa John’s International
- Brad Seigel, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Caesars Southern Indiana
- Kent Suiters, Senior Director – Supply Chain Strategy, GE Appliances, a Haier Company
Additionally, two Community Representative Directors were selected:
- Steve Cunanan, Chair, GLI Talent Steering Committee & CEO American Red Cross
- Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, Chief, Louisville Forward
