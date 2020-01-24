First woman named as president, CEO oF GLI

By Sarah Jackson | January 24, 2020 at 12:43 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 12:43 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The first woman was named president and CEO of the Metro Chamber of Commerce.

Sarah Davasher-Wisdom, who joined GLI in 2014, was introduced Thursday at Greater Louisville Inc.'s annual meeting at the Kentucky International Convention Center.

The 2020 GLI Executive Committee members are:

  • Lonnie Bellar (Chair), COO, LG&E & KU Energy LLC
  • Mike Ash (Immediate Past Chair), Regional President-Kentucky, Fifth Third Bank
  • Jennifer Willis (Incoming Chair & Planning Committee Chair), North/Southeast Regional Vice President, Humana
  • Brian A. Cromer (Secretary), Chair, Business and Finance Service Group, Stites & Harbison, PLLC
  • Jim Allen (Treasurer), Vice Chairman of R.W. Baird & Co.
  • Russ Cox, President & CEO, Norton Healthcare
  • Condrad Daniels, President, HJI Supply Chain Solutions
  • Steve Gault, Founder & President, Stephen C. Gault Co.
  • Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne, CEO, TKT & Associates
  • Charlie Scholtz, Vice President & Associate General Counsel, Brown-Forman Corp.
  • Purna Veer, Founder & President, V-Soft Consulting, Inc.

The 12 new Voting Directors are:

  • Lisa Benson, President & Publisher, Louisville Business First
  • Daryn Demeritt, Senior Vice President, Government Relations, BrightSpring Health Services
  • Dr. Susan Donovan, President, Bellarmine University
  • Jennifer Eberle, Vice President/Owner, HighNote
  • Steve Gault, Founder & President, Stephen C. Gault Co.
  • Demetrius Gray, Founder & CEO, WeatherCheck
  • Jeffrey Jasnoff, Chief Human Resources Officer, Kindred Healthcare
  • Franklin Jelsma, Managing Partner, Wyatt Tarrant Combs LLP
  • John Megibben, Vice President, Louisville Region, Messer Construction
  • Victoria Russell, Chief of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Papa John’s International
  • Brad Seigel, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Caesars Southern Indiana
  • Kent Suiters, Senior Director – Supply Chain Strategy, GE Appliances, a Haier Company

Additionally, two Community Representative Directors were selected:

  • Steve Cunanan, Chair, GLI Talent Steering Committee & CEO American Red Cross
  • Mary Ellen Wiederwohl, Chief, Louisville Forward

