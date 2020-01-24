FORECAST: Getting colder overnight!

- Rain/snow mix by early Saturday
- Much cooler for Saturday in the 30s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Light showers will continue at times overnight. As temperatures drop into the 30s we could see a few snowflakes mix in. No major problems expected.
A cooler day expected Saturday with northerly winds and scattered rain and snow showers. The best chance will take place during the morning hours. No travel issues are expected. High temperatures will top out in the 30s. A few flurries may linger Saturday night, but for many of us we’ll be drying out.
Low temperatures fall to nearly freezing by early Sunday. Sunday brings cloudy skies with highs in the 40s.
Long term forecast holds low confidence with temperatures and precipitation trends but shows signs of staying active.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.