FORECAST: Rain showers mix with snowflakes later tonight

- THIS AM: Messy commute with steady rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A period of widespread steady rain this morning will ease into areas of drizzle later this morning.
Spotty showers may redevelop in the afternoon with highs near 50.
Another round of light rain will move in during the night that may change to a period of wet and slushy snow Saturday morning.
Saturday will be breezy with off and on rain and snow showers. No travel issues are expected with these.
High temperatures will only top out in the 30s.
A few snow showers may linger in parts of our area Saturday night, but in general, we’ll be drying out with lows near freezing.
The weather pattern looks active later next week with more rain and even snow chances.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.