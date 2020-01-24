FORECAST: Scattered rain/snow showers into the weekend

- Rain/snow mix by early Saturday
- Much cooler for Saturday in the 30s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You can expect scattered showers to continue through our Friday evening. In fact, they may mix or change to a period of snow after midnight into Saturday morning. No travel issues are expected at this time. Lows will drop into the 30s.
Saturday will be breezy with scattered rain and snow showers moving through, with the best chance during the morning. No travel issues are expected with these. High temperatures will only top out in the 30s.
A few flurries or light snow showers may linger in parts of our area Saturday night, but in general we'll be drying out with lows near freezing.
Sunday will feature cloudy skies with highs in the 40s. A light mix of rain and snow is possible as we head into Sunday night.
Long term forecast hold low confidence with temperatures and precipitation trends, but shows signs of staying active.
