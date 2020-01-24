FORECAST: Showers with a few snowflakes overnight

- THIS AM: Messy commute with steady rain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The widespread rain will gradually exit our eastern counties by early afternoon. Keep the umbrella handy as scattered showers and drizzle will continue off and on through the afternoon. Temperatures will peak out in the mid to upper 40s in most locations.
Another round of showers will move through this evening and night that may mix or change to a period of snow after midnight into Saturday morning. No travel issues are expected at this time. Lows will drop into the 30s. Saturday will be breezy with scattered rain and snow showers moving through, with the best chance during the morning. No travel issues are expected with these. High temperatures will only top out in the 30s.
A few flurries or light snow showers may linger in parts of our area Saturday night, but in general we'll be drying out with lows near freezing.
The weather pattern looks active into later next week with more rain and even snow chances, but the timing and strength of systems is still yet to be determined.
