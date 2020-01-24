Hundreds of nursing jobs opening up in Kentucky for nursing, medical students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Securing a job after graduating from college is one of the life's big stresses. However, that may not be an issue for those on the medical track in Kentucky.
UofL Health said it is looking to hire hundreds of medical graduates right now to staff its five new facilities after acquiring Kentucky One Health’s facilities.
Several nursing students and medical professionals told WAVE 3 News this isn’t just a momentary spike.
When Kentucky One started going through its uncertainties, employees started leaving. The hundreds of new hires will fill those vacancies, as well as make sure patients’ needs are met.
“I was always that kid assessing my friends’ health,” UofL nursing student Jessica Cales said.
“When I was about six years old, I had severe reconstructive surgery,” added fellow nursing student Alex Nadeau. “They said they took pictures of my surgery. I spent hours looking at those photos and said, ‘This is so cool. This is what I want to do.’”
UofL Health CEO Tom Miller said he wants the nearly 300 new jobs to keep medical professionals in Kentucky.
“(It) makes me feel good, one, because of the career knowing there are going to be opportunities here and, two, the prospect of staying here,” Cales said.
Giovanni Flores is an ROTC cadet from Savannah, Ga. He said he’s going to San Antonio after graduation for service, but added that he’s now open to coming back to Kentucky in the future.
“I have security,” Flores said. “I’m not scared of what the future has to offer.”
At the Galen College of Nursing, Dean Dr. Connie Cooper has 150 students scheduled to graduate Friday night.
“We have students (whose) ultimate goal is to make a better life for their family,” Cooper said. “With being an RN, being an LPN, they will all have positions when they graduate. It’s very good but we’re cyclical.”
Cooper said nurses her age and younger are retiring, and a large part of the world’s population, the baby boomers, is aging and needs more nurses. Cooper said the shortage of medical professionals won’t be filled any time soon.
“Are they going to pay us though?” Cales asked. “Because although there’s a bunch of jobs, what does that mean?”
Miller said nurses at the university’s hospital were paid more than employees at Kentucky One facilities, and that disparity will be addressed. However, to pull these students into any hospital, they said what’s most important is feeling like part of a team.
