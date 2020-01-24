1 dead in crash on Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person died in a crash on Taylorsville Road.
Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Ruoff said the driver of a pickup truck was traveling southbound on Taylorsville Road at Pee Wee Reese Road around 12 p.m. Friday and was responsible for two accidents.
The pickup driver was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The name of the driver has not been released.
No other injuries were reported.
Traffic has been shut down on Taylorsville Road between Pee Wee Reese Road and Dutchmans Lane.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.
