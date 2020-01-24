JCPS students vie for invitations to Aspen Ideas Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of Jefferson County Public Schools students are learning about leadership and teamwork.
On Thursday, 160 high schoolers from across the district kicked off this year’s Aspen Challenge at the University of Louisville.
Students will work in eight-person teams to develop solutions to real issues impacting their communities, including mitigating violence, expanding access to healthy foods and reducing teen vaping rates.
“So many adults say, ‘Oh, those millenials. They’re going at it agian. They’re social justice warriors,’” Moore High School senior Olivia Benford said. “You know? Like, ‘What’s wrong with them? They’re kind of this and that,’ you know? But our fight is kind of being left on a dying rock here. We need help.”
Teams will spend the next two months developing innovative solutions to their selected issue.
One winning team will get to present its solution at the Aspen Ideas Festival in June in Aspen, Colorado.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.