Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PUERTO RICO-CRUISE SHIP DEATH
Girl's family: 'Impossible' to lean from cruise ship window
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The parents of an Indiana girl who fell to her death from the open window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico say it was “physically impossible” for the child’s grandfather to lean out of that window, as the cruise line has alleged, just before the toddler slipped from his hands. The parents of Chloe Wiegand also accuse Royal Caribbean Cruises of releasing deceptive surveillance images and allege in their preliminary response filed Wednesday in federal court in Miami that the cruise line lied in its recent motion seeking the dismissal of the family’s lawsuit against the company.
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG-MAYORS
Buttigieg seeks validation from gathering of mayoral peers
WASHINGTON (AP) — For Pete Buttigieg, an appearance before a gathering of the nation's mayors was a home game. The former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, was cheered by his former peers Thursday in Washington as he sought to generate goodwill and electoral support for his Democratic presidential bid. Critics have derided the 38-year-old for having a limited resume, topped by his eight years running a city of about 100,000. But at a time when many of his leading rivals are members of a gridlocked U.S. Senate, Buttigieg is trying to turn that into a strength. He's also championed his candidacy as a symbol of generational change.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-SMOKING AGE
Indiana lawmakers backing tougher tobacco sales penalties
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tougher penalties for Indiana stores caught selling smoking or vaping products to anyone younger than 21 are on their way to becoming law. The Indiana Senate voted 38-9 Thursday in favor of a proposal that would triple possible retailer fines to between $600 and $3,000 based on number of violations over six months. House members on Tuesday approved a separate bill with different retailer penalties that also includes increasing Indiana’s minimum age for smoking and vaping from 18 to 21 to conform with a new federal law. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray of Martinsville says he's “very confident” that tougher penalties will win approval.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-DEMOCRATS
Democrats struggle to build broad support on eve of voting
OSAGE, Iowa (AP) — With Iowa caucus voting just over a week away, each of the Democratic Party's leading presidential candidates has glaring holes in his or her political bases. The gaps raise questions about the candidates' ability to build a coalition like the one Barack Obama built. The Democratic Party's last successful nominee relied largely on three core groups: young people, minorities and working-class whites. Polling and interviews with campaign officials suggest each of the leading Democratic candidates is showing weakness with one or more of those groups. That is concerning to Democratic officials who, above all, want to defeat President Donald Trump.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE
Spending plan goes to Indiana governor without teacher money
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A plan to spend an unexpected jump in state tax revenue on college campus construction projects is on its way to Indiana's governor without any of the Democratic proposals to use some of that money to boost teacher pay. The Indiana Senate voted 38-8 mostly along party lines Thursday to approve the bill backed by Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb. It directs $291 million toward several college campus construction projects that were part of the state budget adopted in April, rather than borrowing money. Republicans who dominate both chambers have rejected a variety of Democratic proposals to increase school funding. Thousands of teachers rallied at the statehouse in November decrying stagnant salaries.
CHILD CUSTODY SLAYING
3rd woman charged in Indiana custody dispute slaying
PORTLAND, Ind. (AP) — A third woman has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a man in a child custody dispute. Eighteen-year-old Hannah Knapke of Fort Recovery, Ohio, was charged Tuesday in Jay Circuit Court with murder. She's being held without bond in the Jay County Jail. Esther Jane Stephen and 18-year-old Shelby Nicole Hiestand, both of Portland, were charged last week with murder in the Jan. 12 slaying of 31-year-old Shea Michael Briar. Court documents said Stephen was angry at Briar, the father of her young daughter, over a lawsuit concerning child custody issues.
ELECTION 2020-BUTTIGIEG-IOWA
Buttigieg's unlikely Iowa rise now carries high expectations
DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Pete Buttigieg finds himself in a place that he could hardly have contemplated when he began running for president a year ago: He likely cannot finish lower than second in the Iowa caucuses if he wants to advance in the Democratic presidential nominating campaign. Each of the top four candidates within reach of the lead in Iowa faces his or her own version of the challenge. But the 38-year-old former mayor of a midsize Midwestern city has a particularly high burden of proof in his bid to win the right to face President Donald Trump.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-COAL PLANTS
Bill advances to pause Indiana coal power plant closings
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal aimed at making it more difficult for Indiana electric companies to close additional coal-fired power plants faces objections from consumer and environmental groups who argue it could stifle growth in renewable energy such as wind and solar power. The Indiana House utilities committee voted 9-4 Wednesday to advance the bill to the full House. That vote came after the committee scaled back the bill so that restrictions on power plant closures only last until July 2021. Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Ed Soliday said he wanted a one-year pause in additional coal plant closings because of what he sees as a gap for when renewable sources can provide reliable and stable electricity service.