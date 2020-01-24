Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

PHOTO ID-VOTING
Kentucky voter ID bill clears Senate, heads to House
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky voters would be asked to show a government-issued photo ID in order to cast a ballot, under a bill that has won state Senate approval. However, the legislation provides some exceptions. People lacking photo IDs could vote after presenting debit or credit cards or Social Security cards. They would have to affirm they're qualified to vote at that polling place. The bill is a priority of the Senate's Republican majority. Democrats spoke against it. The measure cleared the Senate on a 29-9 vote Thursday and heads to the House. If enacted into law, it would take effect in time for this year's November election.
AP-US-XGR-ABORTION-BILL-KENTUCKY
Kentucky bill requires care for infants surviving abortion
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky Senate panel has approved a bill to require that doctors and other health workers provide life-saving care for an infant born alive after a failed abortion attempt. The measure sailed through the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee without opposition Thursday. The bill now heads to the Republican-dominated Senate. Sen. Whitney Westerfield, the bill's lead sponsor, says he isn't aware of any instances in which an infant was born alive in Kentucky from a failed abortion. But he says the measure is needed to “prevent it ever happening."
SCHOOL SAFETY
Panel advances bill requiring armed officers at schools
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Senate Education Committee has approved a bill to require police officers assigned to Kentucky schools to be armed. The committee on Thursday advanced the measure to the full Senate. The action came on the second anniversary of the shooting at Marshall County High School in western Kentucky. Two 15-year-old students were killed and more than a dozen others were injured. The bill is a follow-up to last year's school safety law, which did not specify whether school police officers needed to carry a weapon. The new bill would add the requirement that all school-based officers be armed.
OPEN RECORDS-KENTUCKY
Beshear administration hands over records sought by media
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear's administration says it has handed over documents in multiple open records lawsuits that his predecessor, Gov. Matt Bevin, had sought to keep secret. The administration agreed to settle the suits by handing over documents in four cases and paying about $90,000 to the Courier Journal. The newspaper sought records about a project to build an aluminum plant in eastern Kentucky and records about a probe into claims by a former social services official of sexual harassment and discrimination. The administration also agreed to release records sought by the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting related to alleged harassment at two state agencies.
POLICE SHOOTING-KENTUCKY
Police: Officers shoot, wound man armed with a knife
RADCLIFF, Ky. (AP) — Police say two officers shot and wounded a Kentucky man with a knife while responding to a report of an armed robbery. Radcliff police responded to the report around 2 a.m. Thursday and found a man with a knife in the parking lot of an apartment building. Kentucky State Police Trooper Scotty Sharp told news outlets the man went toward two officers, who both fired at him. The man was flown to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive. Neither officer was injured. Police did not immediately release further information.
AP-US-KODAK-BLACK
Lawyers: Kodak Black moved to federal prison in Kentucky
MIAMI (AP) — A group of lawyers called a news conference to discuss what they claim is the mistreatment of rapper Kodak in federal prison. But they discovered the 22-year-old rapper had been put on a prison bus to another federal facility in Kentucky just an hour before they arrived at the facility Wednesday. The attorneys say they haven't seen Black in weeks and had notified prison officials of their visit. Black was sentenced in November to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May.