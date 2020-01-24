Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MIAMI (AP) — A group of lawyers called a news conference to discuss what they claim is the mistreatment of rapper Kodak in federal prison. But they discovered the 22-year-old rapper had been put on a prison bus to another federal facility in Kentucky just an hour before they arrived at the facility Wednesday. The attorneys say they haven't seen Black in weeks and had notified prison officials of their visit. Black was sentenced in November to more than three years in prison after pleading guilty to weapons charges stemming from his arrest just before a scheduled concert performance in May.