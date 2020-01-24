At least 1 dead following Floyd County house fire

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – At least one person was found dead after a house caught on fire in Floyd County.
The fire was reported in the 700 block of Mills Lane Friday morning, according to Lafayette Township Fire Protection District spokesman Ryan Houchen.
Four fire departments, Lafayette Township, New Chapel Fire Company, Georgetown Township Fire Protection District and Greenville Township Fire Protection District, helped to put out the flames.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No additional information has been released.
