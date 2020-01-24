Louisville man arrested after allegedly picking up 2 boxes of marijuana shipments at post office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is accused of picking up a large shipment of marijuana at a local post office.
Shaun McDaniels, 37, went to the post office on Crittenden Drive on Thursday night, intending to pick up a delivery from his P.O. box, according to his arrest slip.
Inside the box was a note that two boxes were being held for him behind the counter.
McDaniels went to the counter, picked up the boxes and off he went.
“Detectives followed him and stopped him off Hurstbourne Lane,” his arrest slip read.
The detectives found one box with nearly nine pounds of marijuana inside, and seven more pounds of weed in the second box.
McDaniels faces a charge of trafficking marijuana.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.