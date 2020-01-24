2 more flu deaths reported in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two more Louisville residents have died from the flu.
The two recent deaths were elderly individuals with underlying medical conditions, according to Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.
The total number of flu deaths in Louisville is now five for the current season.
“Everyone age six months and older should get a flu shot,” Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness director Dr. Sarah Moyer said. “If you’re sick, please see a healthcare provider right away. Antiviral medications may be a treatment option that can lessen your symptoms and shorten the time of your illness.”
People who have the highest risk of flu complications include:
- Children younger than 5, and especially children younger than two
- Adults age 65 and older
- Pregnant women and women up to two weeks after baby’s birth
- Residents of nursing homes and long-term facilities
- People with chronic medical conditions
- People with weakened immune systems
To see a list of locations where the flu shot is available, click here.
