Newborn baby left in Seymour fire station Safe Haven box

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A newborn baby was dropped off at a Safe Haven baby box Thursday afternoon at a fire station in Seymour. The silent alarm went off around 1:30 p.m., alerting first responders a baby had been left there.
The infant was immediately taken to a local hospital and is doing well, according to Seymour Fire Chief Brad Lucas.
“Of course that’s always in the back of your mind that this could happen, you know,” Chief Lucas said. “But it’s the last thing I thought would happen today. I get a phone call saying, ‘Hey, we’ve got a baby.’”
The box is meant to allow people to anonymously surrender their healthy newborn without fear of criminal prosecution.
When a baby is placed inside the box in the bassinet, two sensors inside the box set off a silent alarm which alerts first responders that there is a baby inside. Once the box is closed, it’s magnetically locked so the person dropping off the child cannot change their mind.
“It’s totally anonymous for the mother and that’s the way it’s supposed to work,” Lucas said.
According to the Safe Haven Baby Boxes website, this is the fifth baby surrendered in Indiana in two years. However, this is the first time this box has been used in Seymour since it was installed in June.
In October, a newborn baby was found alive inside a plastic bag in Seymour, just minutes away from another Safe Haven Baby Box. The baby girl was okay and placed in foster care, but the parents have not been found.
The whereabouts of the parents in Thursday’s case also are unknown.
Chief Lucas said he's grateful the system worked the way it was intended to on Thursday, and that the baby is fine.
“This mother did what she needed to do,” Lucas said. “[She] knew the resource was here and used it. That is the most important thing that happened here today.”
The Seymour Fire Department and Safe Haven Baby Boxes will hold a press conference on Friday at 10:30 a.m.
