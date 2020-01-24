SILVER ALERT: ND asks for help finding student missing since Tuesday

NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) – The University of Notre Dame is asking for the public’s help locating a senior who has not been seen since Tuesday.
Police are looking for 21-year-old Annrose Jerry, a campus resident who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and has dark hair, according to a release from the university. She is 150 pounds and has black hair and black eyes, according to a statewide Silver Alert issued Thursday night.
Jerry was most recently seen Tuesday around 8:45 p.m. at Coleman-Morse Hall. She was wearing an ankle-length, gray quilted coat and a multicolored ankle-length skirt or dress.
Indiana State Police say Jerry is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Notre Dame Police Department at 574-631-5555.
