Southwest Baptist Stuns Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Southwest Baptist outscores #1 Bellarmine 44-27 in the second half to hand the Knights their second straight loss 79-74.
Bellarmine appeared to be cruising after an 11-0 run midway through the first half gave them a 33-23 lead. The lead would extend to 16 thanks in large part to the Knights draining 8-11 three pointers in the first half. Just before the half, the Bearcats started showing some life and pulled within 47-35 before the break.
After CJ Fleming’s layup put Bellarmine up 49-35 to start the half, Southwest Baptist scored the next nine straight points to cut the deficit to five. After the Knights extended the lead back to eight, the Bearcats went on another 9-0 run to take the lead at 63-62 with 4:35 remaining. Brady Smith’s three pointer broke a 66-66 tie, and Southwest Baptist led the rest of the way.
Quinn Nelson led the way for the Bearcats with 24. Alex Cook paced Bellarmine with 26 points. Bellarmine is back in action on Saturday at home verses Drury.
