Southwest Baptist Stuns Bellarmine

After CJ Fleming’s layup put Bellarmine up 49-35 to start the half, Southwest Baptist scored the next nine straight points to cut the deficit to five. After the Knights extended the lead back to eight, the Bearcats went on another 9-0 run to take the lead at 63-62 with 4:35 remaining. Brady Smith’s three pointer broke a 66-66 tie, and Southwest Baptist led the rest of the way.