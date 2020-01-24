St. Leonard Catholic School families discuss future after school closure announcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Parents of students at St. Leonard Catholic School in Louisville discussed what's next for their children in a closed-door meeting on Thursday.
The school announced it is closing after this school year. Families were notified via email on Friday.
Declining enrollment was reportedly causing a financial strain for the parish. St. Leonard has 120 students in preschool through 8th grade.
“Decreasing enrollment is very challenging,” Lisa Schulz, the superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Louisville, told WAVE 3 News, “because that increases the cost of operations at schools, and the parish and parishioners have been very supportive over the years, supporting the students. The tuition costs typically do not cover the full cost of operations.”
The parish had been contributing money to St. Leonard, but Schulz said the archdiocese reached a point where other ministry programs would have to be cut to keep the school open.
Thursday night’s meeting was held to help families choose another school for their children and assist St. Leonard faculty and staff with finding a new job.
